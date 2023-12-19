Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 2: 16-13

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 19, 2023)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2023, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2023 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers (Don’t miss Part 1)! We’ll see you tomorrow with Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 3!

By Clive Young. The massive Ed Sheeran world tour is breaking attendance records at every venue it plays—but it’s up to the audio team to make a stadium sound up-close and personal.

By Steve Harvey. With the opening of the 18,000-seat Sphere in Las Vegas only weeks away, we take a look at its unique immersive sound system.

By Steve Harvey. Mix was inside Las Vegas’ new $2.6B venue, Sphere, for opening weekend of U2’s groundbreaking residency.

By Mix Staff. Avid Technology announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm STG.