Ferrofish A32pro, A32pro Dante Multi-Format Converters and Routers Debut

Fort Lauderdale, FL (March 2, 2022)—Ferrofish has introduced its newly updated A32pro and A32pro Dante Multi-Format Converters and Routers. The two new converters feature a newly-designed black finish; an updated front panel with remote control options; and GPIO options for redundancy and DSP expansion.

Ferrofish’s A32pro Series is intended for signal conversation and distribution for recording studios, live audio playback systems and broadcast audio facilities, and can also operate as a digital audio format converter and signal router. Audio signals can be freely converted between all analog and digital formats while being simultaneously routed to multiple destinations in blocks of 8 channels, allowing for use in a range of professional audio applications. Multiple Ferrofish units can be connected in series to provide large numbers of audio channels in a comparatively minimal amount of rack-space as redundant power supplies ensure the reliability necessary for ‘mission-critical’ applications.

Based on the new modular hardware platform and featuring the latest generation of AD/DA converters from ESS Tech, the new A32pro and A32pro Dante offer multiple connectivity options in a single 1U frame. Both products feature 32 analog inputs and 32 analog outputs on fully balanced DSub25 connectors. On the digital side, both devices have support for up to 64 channels of MADI I/O via dual SFP slots, which can accommodate either optical or coaxial MADI SFPs and can run in tandem for added redundancy. Up to 32 channels of ADAT optical I/O is provided in each direction with full support to double sample rates of 96kHz.

A dual-slot bay is provided for future DSP expansions providing additional processing powered for both the A32pro and A32pro Dante’s on-board SHARC DSP processor. The new series also offers a selection of remote-control options including Ferrofish’s free companion app, REMOTEFISH, available on its website. REMOTEFISH debuted last year and allows for complete control over single or multiple Ferrofish devices, including all inputs, outputs, monitoring, routing and settings. The A32pro Dante includes 64×64 Dante I/O channels on dual Ethernet ports with redundant functionality.

Other features include a Stereo TRS Main Out with dedicated DAC monitoring path, 32×32 ADAT I/O channels on TOSLINK jacks with 96kHz support, 64×64 MADI I/O channels on LC Multimode SFP module, user exchangeable (with Optical Singlemode and Coax SFP module option available). The units feature Wordclock I/O on BNC connectors with proprietary jitter reduction circuit and MIDI I/O on 3.5-mm TRS connectors. The GPIO port is included for remote presets for switching and alert monitoring on dSub15. Also included is a dual stereo headphone 1/4” TRS outputs with HQ-amp modules and a dedicated DAC.

Beyond a four-screen multitouch user interface, the converters feature an illuminated touch sensitive high-res encoder.