Audinate Repositions Dante as AV-Over-IP Platform

Audinate Group Limited has refreshed the brand identities of both the company and its popular AV-over-IP solution, Dante.

Portland, OR (December 4, 2023)—Aiming to communicate and foster a broader industry view of its Dante platform, Audinate Group Limited has refreshed the brand identities of both the company and its popular AV-over-IP solution. The effort will include a new logo, tagline, color palette and more.

Audinate reports that it aims to emphasize the Dante brand more in the market, and its uses for communication, experiences and collaboration to be shared between people and spaces using one connection. That focus will be communicated in the new Dante tagline, “One Connection. Endless Possibilities.” The new Dante logo is also intended to covey the concept, taking one connection into multiple possible directions.

“Long the de facto standard in networked audio with more than 550 manufacturers producing over 3,800 products, adding video, control and management has transformed Dante into a complete AV-over-IP platform,” said Joshua Rush, chief marketing officer at Audinate. “This new positioning crystalizes what Dante offers the Pro AV industry.”

The new brand platform for Audinate is expected to create “a more human and approachable brand” according to a company statement, while also reinforcing the company’s engineering legacy.

Alongside the new branding that will roll out in the coming months, the company will launch new separate websites for Audinate and Dante in early 2024, including an initial microsite at getdante.com.