Audinate Dante Domain Manager Adds Dante Video Support

Portland, OR (August 30, 2022)—Audinate has released Dante Domain Manager v1.4 with support for Dante-enabled video products such as PTZ cameras, HDMI encoders and decoders, and the Dante Studio suite of video tools. Dante Domain Manager v1.4 is a free update for existing users with active support agreements.

The new v1.4 provides AV-over-IP systems with IT-level monitoring, security and control, and secures Dante networks by enforcing user authentication and roles to ensure that only trusted people can make changes to the system. It provides organizational tools that allow Dante devices to be split into functionally independent groups (domains) that correspond to rooms, spaces, buildings and more for clear routing and security.

The software coordinates clocking across the entire network, enabling routing of audio and video across IP subnet boundaries for large systems that must span large buildings, multiple studios, or campuses. The dashboard and alerts provide instant status reports on any issues, anywhere on the network.

“Dante Domain Manager has been a key component of scalable, modern AV-over-IP installations, and truly sets Dante apart from other technologies in AV,” says Laurence Crew, senior product manager at Audinate. “The inclusion of Dante Video products means that Dante Domain Manager can encompass complete systems with any mix of audio and video devices, giving AV and IT managers the information they need, exactly when they need it.”