Focal Lensys Professional Headphones Debut

The Focal Professional headphone line expands to three models with a new closed-back headphone—the new “Lensys Professional.”

Montreal, Canada (October 8, 2024)—Focal Naim America has launched Lensys Professional today, a new headphone model intended for audio production use, making it aimed at producers, sound engineers, musicians, beatmakers, and composers.

The new addition, priced in the middle of the three-product range, sports a closed-back design that takes both ergonomics and the headphones’ aluminum/magnesium drivers into account. The designers’ aim was to provide balanced tonal neutrality and serve as an immersive companion for binaural audio applications within a spatial audio mixing environment.

Focal engineers chose a 1-5/8″ (40mm) aluminum/magnesium electrodynamic driver with an ‘M’-shaped dome in a bid to aid sound reproduction. Aluminum is used to increase the driver’s rigidity and reduce distortion, while the magnesium reportedly helps with damping.

The M-shaped dome achieves rigidity, helping with the linear frequency response and sound dispersion. The drivers are angled toward the ears within the earcups to aid stereo imaging, and the optimized acoustic load at the back of the drivers delivers low-end extension.

Designed for lengthy production sessions, Lensys Pro are lightweight, at 10.8 oz, and feature memory foam earpads; the headband is covered with a breathable fabric for comfort. The carrying case ensures the headphones are well-protected, and the package includes two cables.

Lensys Professional has an MSRP of $699.