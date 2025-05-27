Focusrite Launches RedNet TNX Thunderbolt Interface

Focusrite’s first addition to its RedNet range since 2023 is the new RedNet TNX, a Dante interface that connects via Thunderbolt.

New York, NY (May 27, 2025)—Focusrite has announced the company’s first addition to its RedNet range since 2023: the new RedNet TNX, a Dante interface that connects to PCs and Macs via a Thunderbolt connection.

The new RedNet TNX enables users to pass audio via Dante to and from a computer without having to install a PCIe card. Designed to handle large recording sessions and post-production work including Dolby Atmos and other immersive formats, RedNet TNX is aimed at recording studios, schools, venues and broadcast facilities.

Out of the box, the new compact, portable interface offers 128×128 channels of low-latency, 24-bit/192 kHz audio. The optional Dante Ready payable upgrade expands RedNet TNX to 256×256 channels at 24-bit/96 kHz.

Focusrite suggests that RedNet TNX’s single-cable connectivity makes it appropriate for high-channel-count workflows involving multiple users. For instance, visiting engineers can patch into a Dante network, student laptops can be hot-swapped and FOH or playback engineers can integrate desktop or laptop systems into live rigs with minimal setup.

RedNet TNX also integrates with RedNet Control, allowing unified control and monitoring of all RedNet devices via a single application. Its built-in network interface supports both audio and control data through one rear-panel Ethernet connection, while a second RJ-45 port enables switched or redundant modes.

For broadcasters, RedNet TNX offers support for Dante Domain Manager and the latest AoIP standards, including AES67, as well as compliance for SMPTE ST 2110 (DDM required).