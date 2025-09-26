Focusrite Launches 40th Anniversary Scarlett 2i2 Audio Interface

High Wycombe, UK (September 26, 2025)—When is a Scarlett not scarlet? When it’s blue like Focusrite‘s new Scarlett 2i2 Anniversary Edition—a special limited edition of the company’s 2i2 interface released to mark the company’s 40th year.

Encased in “ISA blue”—the deep blue used on ISA 110 and 130 modules that Rupert Neve created for Sir George Martin back in the day—the Anniversary Edition also features Focusrite’s ff logo on its top side, and a hidden tribute to the company’s engineering legacy underneath, inspired by the schematics for its ISA 110 and Studio Console. Each interface is presented in a limited-edition, black-and-gold giftbox.

The Scarlett 2i2 Anniversary Edition is a 2-in, 2-out interface with two remote-controlled mic preamps and two Hi-Z instrument/line inputs. The unit features converters from Focusrite’s flagship RedNet interfaces, and while it comes with the standard Scarlett software collection, the Anniversary edition adds three additional plug-ins—Sonnox Voca, a vocal production toolkit; Acustica Audio Rust, which emulates legacy EQs; and Softube Opto Compressor, modelling a classic optical tube compressor.

“It’s fitting that we should celebrate the 40th year of the Focusrite brand by adding a limited edition to the fourth-generation Scarlett range,” says Phil Dudderidge OBE, Focusrite Chairman and Founder. “In its usual livery, Scarlett acknowledges the original Red Range, which brought color to the racks of monochrome outboard. This Anniversary Edition is blue, in celebration of our original house color. Focusrite, in either guise, has always been about bringing color to the music.”

Running $229.99, the Scarlett 2i2 Anniversary Edition will be available to order from https://focusrite.com/ and authorized retailers.