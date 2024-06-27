Focusrite plc Acquires Innovate Audio

United Kingdom (June 27, 2024)—Aiming to bolster its offerings in the emerging immersive audio space, Focusrite plc has acquired spatial audio software house Innovate Audio.

The UK-based company is best known for its panLab spatial audio solutions, all of which will now be moved under the Focusrite plc. subsidiary TiMax. Innovate Audio founder, Dan Higgott, will also join TiMax as a senior product developer.

The acquisition means that TiMax’s immersive audio products will range from entry-level panning software through to full delay-matrix spatial processors and performer stagetracking. Both panLab 3 and panLab Console, used by theatrical sound designers, have been downloaded more than 10,000 times and used in venues from Sydney Opera House to the National Theatre. The panLab 3 spatial audio mixing solution works with QLab, while panLab Console aids in creating an object-based audio workflow, adaptable to the user’s particular console. The macOS app adds spatial audio capabilities to a range of digital mixing consoles with mixer Input and Output Channels becoming objects on the panner.

Tim Carroll, CEO of Focusrite, stated, “The acquisition of Innovate Audio represents another strategic expansion within our Audio Reproduction business, enhancing our product range and building a customer journey into Immersive Audio. From cost effective simple panning to the most advanced TiMax solutions, we now have the most complete line up in the sector.”