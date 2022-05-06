Focusrite Clarett+ OctoPre Launched

Focusrite has introduced its new Clarett+ OctoPre, updating the original Clarett OctoPre with improved converters and new mic preamps.

Los Angeles, CA (May 6, 2022)—Focusrite has introduced its new Clarett+ OctoPre, updating the original Clarett OctoPre with improved converters and new mic preamps.

The Clarett+ OctoPre adds eight pro-level mic preamps or line-ins/outs to any ADAT-equipped recording interface and features upgraded AD/DA converter chips, as compared to the previous OctoPre. The upgrades were made with the aim of providing a higher dynamic range and both lower noise floor and distortion.

Eight flexible channel inserts let users track through their favorite outboard components and capture that gear’s true character. Connecting Clarett+ OctoPre to a Clarett+ 8Pre via ADAT provides 16 channels for recording, and it is appropriate for tracking drums, mixing livestreaming performances, connecting to analog synthesizers, or upgrading a desktop interface with more I/O.

The unit contains all-analogue circuitry with relay control, emulating the ISA 110 mic preamp from the classic Focusrite Studio Console with an Air mode that switches the input impedance and adds two cumulative high shelves for up to a 4 dB boost in the high frequencies, to the benefit of vocals, drums and acoustic instruments.

The Clarett+ OctoPre also includes Focusrite’s Hitmaker Expansion Bundle, a package of plug-ins. The bundle includes the Softube Marshall Silver Jubilee 2555, Antares Auto-Tune Access, Brainworx bx_oberhausen and XLN Addictive Keys and Addictive Drums 2: Studio Rock Kit. Mixing and mastering are addressed with tools like Relab LX480 Essentials, Focusrite Red 2 & 3 Plug-in Suite and the Brainworx bx_console Focusrite SC and bx_masterdesk plug-ins. Additionally, the Focusrite Plug-in Collective allows users to get a new plug-in and exclusive offers from a new partner every few months.

The OctoPre will begin shipping May 10 with a U.S. MAP of $799.99.