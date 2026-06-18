Genelec Launches Dante-Compatible System Management Device

Genelec has added the new 9402A system management device for AoIP networking to its UNIO monitoring ecosystem.

Natick, MA (June 18, 2026)—Genelec has added the new 9402A system management device for AoIP networking to its UNIO monitoring ecosystem.

The 9402A, compatible with all formats from stereo to 9.1.6, provides Dante and AES67 compatibility for Genelec’s range of Smart Active Monitors and Subwoofers, complementing the existing 9401A model, which already supports Ravenna, ST2110 and AES67 protocols.

Providing a bridge between traditional AES/EBU signal paths and fully networked AoIP infrastructures, the 9402A supports up to 16 channels of digital audio via a DB25 connector. With additional dedicated AES/EBU outputs on XLR for subwoofer integration and auxiliary stereo monitoring, the 9402A enables routing and monitoring via in-room loudspeakers and professional headphones, allowing users to move between the two. The 9402A supports high-resolution audio with sampling rates up to 192 kHz and bit depths up to 32-bit, fully in the digital domain.

Through its integration with Genelec Loudspeaker Manager (GLM) software, the 9402A allows system calibration, including subwoofer alignment and support for bass management. The subwoofer output enables Smart Active Subwoofers to be chained to increase the low frequency SPL output, and channel capacity can be expanded with more 9402A devices, to provide compatibility with 22.2 and other high channel count immersive formats.

The 9402A deploys Gigabit Ethernet low-latency operation and support for broadcast-grade redundant network connectivity, as well as support for modern streaming control integration. Additional data security is enabled by Dante Media Encryption, using robust AES 256-bit key-protected audio transport to the 9402A, as well as support for centrally managed security policies. The audio is transported between AoIP and AES/EBU formats using low latency OSI Layer 3 technologies, enabling routing across IP subnets and even between buildings or on wide-area networks, for even greater reach and scalability.

The compact 1U rack-mount format of the 9402A enables easy integration into any studio or broadcast rack. Genelec’s proprietary Intelligent Signal Sensing (ISS) technolog minimizes power consumption during idle periods. Through its single-cable network compatibility, the 9402A also helps simplify facility management and reduces cabling requirements and costs – thereby delivering further sustainability benefits.