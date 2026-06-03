Genelec Releases Smart IP Controller 2.0 App

Natick, MA (June 3, 2026)—Genelec has released its Smart IP Controller 2.0 mobile app for audio control, featuring a new user interface intended to simplify control of small-scale installations.

Smart IP Controller 2.0 has been updated to deliver a more robust, responsive and intuitive interface for end users as well as integrators, says the manufacturer. Developed from the ground up, version 2.0 sports a streamlined interface that prioritizes ease of use.

Available for download on smartphones and tablets (iOS or Android), the app provides control of Genelec Smart IP audio-over-IP installations. The app allows daily viewing and management of loudspeaker zones, each with its own set of controls for audio adjustment. Based on user feedback, the app has been revamped for usability in day-to-day operations.

App installation is guided through a process that automatically discovers loudspeaker zones created on the network. Some or all preconfigured zones can be assigned within the app, allowing for a personalized control experience.

The interface provides control of essential system functions, such as volume, mute and power on/off. Profiles configured in Genelec’s Smart IP Manager software can be accessed as well, enabling recall of EQ, level and input settings tailored to different spaces and applications. The app can be simultaneously used on multiple control devices.

“Smart IP Controller 2.0 takes everything users valued in the original app, and refines it into a fast, intuitive experience,” says Aki Mäkivirta, R&D Director at Genelec. “The new app is a key step in making Smart IP installed audio systems more accessible in all applications.”