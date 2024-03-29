GIK Acoustics SlatFusor CT — A Mix Product of the Week

New from GIK Acoustics is the latest addition to the SlatFusor Series of acoustic treatments, the SlatFusor CT.

New York, NY (March 29, 2024)—New from GIK Acoustics is the latest addition to the SlatFusor Series of acoustic treatments, the SlatFusor CT. A free-standing, triangular, wood slat corner bass trap/diffusor, the SlatFusor CT scatters mid and high frequencies while eliminating bass buildup and low-frequency resonances without over-damping.

It features LF absorption down to 60 Hz and is said to be 20 percent more effective than standard bass traps (below 100 Hz, compared to conventional corner modules). Design of the SlatFusor CT ensures that panels can be arranged either in stand-alone or stacked configurations. A mineral wool core is said to provide twice the low-frequency absorption over similar foam-based products. Each SlatFusor is 45.5 high x 23 across (inches).

The SlatFusor CT joins four wall-mount panels as part of the SlatFusor Series, all of which are designed to scatter mid and high frequencies, while absorbing low frequencies. SlatFusor models 1S, 2S and 4S are acoustic panel/diffusors that reduce noise, echoes and reverb without overdamping a room, and provide LF absorption down to 200 Hz, 150 Hz and 80 Hz, respectively.

The SlatFusor 6S is a six-inch wood slat bass trap/diffusor with effective absorption down to 60 Hz, and eliminates bass buildup and low-frequency resonances without over-damping.

The 1S, 2S, 4S, and 6S are available in rectangular (23.5 x 45.5 inches) and square (23.5 x 23.5 inches) versions, and may be installed as individual panels or used for seamless coverage of an entire wall. All SlatFusor models combine wood slats on black felt backed with a GIK acoustic absorber, and feature a premium, furniture-grade, stainable oak veneer finish.

SlatFusor models are sold individually, with prices ranging from $75 to $199, and can be delivered using standard shipping services.