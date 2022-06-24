GIK Acoustics Sound Block – Product of the Week

Announced this week by the folks at GIK Acoustics, the Sound Block collection is a unique, modular system of acoustic panels.

Announced this week by the folks at GIK Acoustics, the Sound Block collection is a unique, modular system of acoustic panels that can be user-configured in a range of formats, with varying broadband acoustic absorption characteristics.

Each Sound Block panel measures 23Hx23Wx10.5D (inches). Panels can be wall-mounted or used free-standing. Variations in the freestanding panel designs facilitate interlocking of the panels via built-in rails.

Every freestanding array employs a bottom panel with feet at the base and rails on top. The middle panel features rails on both the top and bottom, while the top panel has rails on the bottom and a finished top. Arrays can be configured using one bottom and one top panel, and expanded vertically with up to two middle panels for an overall height of 92 inches.

The thickness of Sound Blocks enables them to act as broadband bass traps with absorption to frequencies below 50 Hz (all configurations). Mid- and high-band absorption characteristics of each panel can be customized for full absorption, range-limited bass-trapping, or diffusion using GIK’s Alpha diffusion and Impression faceplates. When used to create freestanding walls, a user can choose the same veneer plate for the rear face as used for the Alpha and Impression (front) plates.

Sound Blocks are available in a choice of 24 different fabric coverings (including an assortment of Guilford of Maine colors), with a choice of four solid-wood backplates, and 12 different front plate designs with four different finishes.

Applications for Sound Blocks include recording, mixing, mastering, audiophile listening rooms, and high-end theaters. The panels are Class-A fire-rated, employ ECOSE (formaldehyde-free) technology absorption material, and weigh in at 22 pounds each.

