Heil Sound RC 37 Wireless Capsule Unveiled for NAMM

Anaheim, CA (January 24, 2024)—Following up the release of its PR 37 handheld vocal mic, Heil Sound is debuting the RC 37 wireless microphone capsule at the NAMM Show, bringing something akin to a PR 37 to wireless users who want a similar sound on their current RF setup

The RC 37 capsule has sonic similarities to its wired PR 37 counterpart, according to Heil Sound, and is said to feature smooth low-mids and an enhanced upper midrange presence. Designed with rear noise rejection in mind, the capsule’s large-diameter dynamic element is housed in a stable mounting system that is intended to reduce handling noise and accommodate mic cupping. The capsule is made as a screw-on replacement for use on a variety of different wireless handheld transmitters.

Ash Levitt, CEO for Heil Sound. “We took early versions of the RC 37 to our friends at the Pageant in St Louis for evaluation and everyone was completely blown away by its clarity. We believe we have another winner, and we are very excited to bring this to the live sound market.”

The Heil Sound RC 37 is expected to launch in Q2 2024 and have a retail price of $249.00 USD.