Dale Pro Audio Launches Advanced Wireless Group

New York, NY (July 14, 2025)—Pro audio retailer Dale Pro Audio has a long history serving Broadcast, Live Sound, Contracting, and Studio/Post markets going back nearly 70 years, but that hasn’t stopped it from taking on new challenges. With that in mind, the company has teamed with RF mainstay James Stoffo to launch Dale Pro Audio Advanced Wireless Group, a new division intended to support wireless system clients from initial site survey and design to procurement and installation.

Stoffo comes to the partnership with a sizable background in the field, having authored the RF Coordination and Procedures Manual for the Olympic Committee, which has served as the radio communications and wireless microphone operations blueprint for every World Cup game since 2006. Stoffo has also designed large antenna systems for countless top-tier events including two decades worth of Super Bowls and Rose Bowls; numerous CMA Awards and Latin Grammy shows; and a variety of Fortune 100 corporate events, including ones held by Microsoft and Salesforce.

Meanwhile, Dale Pro Audio’s specialists have decades of experience supporting broadcast and large-scale productions all over the world. Al Spinelli, VP of Sales and Operations at Dale Pro Audio, averred, “Dale’s products and solutions are manufacturer agnostic and are focused entirely on what best meets our clients’ specific needs”.

Stoffo added, “I’ve known the Dale team for over 30 years, so partnering up to support the entire customer journey made perfect sense.”