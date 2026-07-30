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Hollyland Melo P1 Recording System Debuts

Hollyland has launched Melo P1, a wireless recording system aimed at content creators, musicians and streamers.

By Mix Staff

Hollyland Melo P1 Recording System
Hollyland Melo P1 Recording System.

Shenzhen, China (July 30, 2026)—Hollyland has launched Melo P1, a wireless recording system aimed at content creators, musicians and streamers. The all-in-one bundle includes a microphone, a “smart mixer” interface, wireless earbuds, wireless remote and carrying case.

The large diaphragm, handheld condenser mic can withstand up to 132 dB SPL, features a built-in shock absorbing acoustic chamber to lessen handling noise. The mixer weighs 55 g and runs on a dual-DSP architecture, supporting real-time mixing of up to four audio sources, including two wireless microphone inputs, one 3.5 mm instrument input and one Bluetooth backing track input. All signals are processed through a 32-bit digital signal path. The wireless earbuds feature custom-tuned 10 mm dynamic drivers to aid monitoring.

The mixer uses 2.4 GHz wireless technology to provide a low-latency connection between the microphone and earphones, with a range of up to 60 meters in open environments. The remote control and backing tracks connect via Bluetooth within a range of up to 10 meters.

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Further control is provided by the HollyAudio app, which provides more than 100 presets to handle a variety of use cases. Nine effects are available as well in the software to help users refine results.

The Smart Audio Mixer provides up to 8 hours of operation; the earbuds offer up to 9 hours of battery life, and the microphone delivers up to 12 hours of use including when it uses onboard AI noise-cancellation processing.

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Variously kitted out version of the Melo P1 are available, ranging from $249 to $449.

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