Hollyland Melo P1 Recording System Debuts

Shenzhen, China (July 30, 2026)—Hollyland has launched Melo P1, a wireless recording system aimed at content creators, musicians and streamers. The all-in-one bundle includes a microphone, a “smart mixer” interface, wireless earbuds, wireless remote and carrying case.

The large diaphragm, handheld condenser mic can withstand up to 132 dB SPL, features a built-in shock absorbing acoustic chamber to lessen handling noise. The mixer weighs 55 g and runs on a dual-DSP architecture, supporting real-time mixing of up to four audio sources, including two wireless microphone inputs, one 3.5 mm instrument input and one Bluetooth backing track input. All signals are processed through a 32-bit digital signal path. The wireless earbuds feature custom-tuned 10 mm dynamic drivers to aid monitoring.

The mixer uses 2.4 GHz wireless technology to provide a low-latency connection between the microphone and earphones, with a range of up to 60 meters in open environments. The remote control and backing tracks connect via Bluetooth within a range of up to 10 meters.

Further control is provided by the HollyAudio app, which provides more than 100 presets to handle a variety of use cases. Nine effects are available as well in the software to help users refine results.

The Smart Audio Mixer provides up to 8 hours of operation; the earbuds offer up to 9 hours of battery life, and the microphone delivers up to 12 hours of use including when it uses onboard AI noise-cancellation processing.

Variously kitted out version of the Melo P1 are available, ranging from $249 to $449.