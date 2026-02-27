IK Multimedia Returns to Sunset Sound for Plug-In Update

Los Angeles, CA (February 27, 2026)—Sunset Sound is a legendary studio where hundreds of classic tracks have been cut over the years. It’s also the focal point of IK Multimedia’s new Sunset Sound Studio Reverb II, a standalone and expanded version of its T-RackS plug-in. The new edition provides users with the sound of Studios 1, 2, and 3, making use of IK’s proprietary Volumetric Response Modeling (VRM) technology.

Version II features a sampled Live Room Positioning System with up to 27 distinct source locations per studio. Each position was captured as a unique acoustic event (not mathematically interpolated), preserving early reflections, boundary reinforcement and spatial perspective. As users virtually move the source, the room reacts, adding depth. Studios 1 and 3 also feature modeled variable dampening settings, mimicking Sunset Sound’s adjustable absorption panels; the aim is to allow users to reshape decay and tonal balance in a physically accurate manner.

Sunset Sound Studio Reverb II makes use of two independent reverb engines working in parallel. Accordingly, users can combine live rooms, chambers, iso booths, EMT plates and AKG spring reverbs, each with its own EQ, stereo control and routing. They can also layer physical spaces with classic hardware reverbs or mix multiple room perspectives as desired.

Other features include Size, which dynamically scales the impulse response from 0% to 200%; Directional Mode for focused dispersion (vocals, guitar cabinets, brass) and Omni Mode for uniform propagation (drums, piano, ensembles).

IK has also modeled Sunset Sound’s vintage microphone collection, and the studio’s console signal paths, offering two selectable preamp and signal-path emulations—the API/DeMedio Sunset Sound Custom and the Class-A Discrete NEVE 8880—that add harmonic depth and tonal character.

Sunset Sound Studio Reverb II is available now for $149.99*. Existing users of T-RackS Sunset Sound Studio Reverb will receive a $50 discount automatically during check-out for a limited time.