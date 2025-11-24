I’m Dreaming of a White MixCube

The venerable mini monitor gets a new look as the MixCube Active becomes available in a new finish.

New York, NY (November 3, 2025)—MixCubes have been available for decades and decades, always on hand in every studio for making a quick spot-check that a mix sounded ok coming through tiny speakers. In recent times, Avantone Pro revived the mini-reference monitor with the arrival of the MixCube Active line, and now the speaker sports a new finish: White.

Designed to replicate the tonal quirks of bass-challenged playback devices—TVs, mobile phones, laptops, wireless speakers and so on—the pocket-sized speaker provides midrange insight that helps mixes translate across all listening environments.

Alongside the line’s existing Black, Creme and Red options, the new White variant offers a striking, modern aesthetic refresh. The MixCube Active provides Class A/B amplification with a 5.25” full-range driver enclosed in a sealed 18 mm MDF cabinet. Offering 60 W RMS, 200 Hz–10 kHz frequency range, 104 dB max SPL and an industry-standard mic-stand mount, it’s built for simplicity.

The new White variant is shipping through Avantone Pro’s global network of dealers and sports a US MAP of $499.00 USD (pair)/$259.00 USD (single).