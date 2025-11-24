Your browser is out-of-date!

I’m Dreaming of a White MixCube

The venerable mini monitor gets a new look as the MixCube Active becomes available in a new finish.

By Mix Staff

Avantone Pro’s MixCube Active now comes in white.

New York, NY (November 3, 2025)—MixCubes have been available for decades and decades, always on hand in every studio for making a quick spot-check that a mix sounded ok coming through tiny speakers. In recent times, Avantone Pro revived the mini-reference monitor with the arrival of the MixCube Active line, and now the speaker sports a new finish: White.

Designed to replicate the tonal quirks of bass-challenged playback devices—TVs, mobile phones, laptops, wireless speakers and so on—the pocket-sized speaker provides midrange insight that helps mixes translate across all listening environments.

Alongside the line’s existing Black, Creme and Red options, the new White variant offers a striking, modern aesthetic refresh. The MixCube Active provides Class A/B amplification with a 5.25” full-range driver enclosed in a sealed 18 mm MDF cabinet. Offering 60 W RMS, 200 Hz–10 kHz frequency range, 104 dB max SPL and an industry-standard mic-stand mount, it’s built for simplicity.

The new White variant is shipping through Avantone Pro’s global network of dealers and sports a US MAP of $499.00 USD (pair)/$259.00 USD (single).

