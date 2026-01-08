Ganja White Night Rolls Out On Tour

Los Angeles, CA (January 8, 2026)—Rocking shows and beats since their 2004 start in Belgium, Ganja White Night (GWN) have released 13 albums and built an international following with their expansive take on dubstep, incorporating reggae, downtempo and more into their music. On the road this past fall in the U.S. (the duo—Benjamin “Bamby” Bayeul and Charlie “Erwan” Dodson—are now based in L.A.), GWN may have used regional audio providers at each stop on its 11-city Sprouted tour, but the pair were heard through L-Acoustics L2 systems at each show.

Instead of bringing an FOH engineer on the road, the duo used local A1s for each show, realizing that they would be more intimately familiar with the individual venues. For example, Seattle’s FM Systems provided both system and engineer at WAMU Theater, while locally-based Allied Productions & Sales handled their annual Wobbleween shows at Minneapolis’ Armory venue.

L-Acoustics boxes could also be found onstage, where the duo typically used Kara II or X Series enclosures for monitors to supplement their IEMs, along with KS Series subwoofers. “I mean, if we don’t feel the subs on stage, it’s really hard to get moving and feel the energy since it’s such bass-focused music,” Bayeul explained. “Using the L-Acoustics subs, we’re able to feel exactly what we’re putting out to the room. It puts us in the space with the audience, really, and that’s exactly where we always want to be.”

David Liberman, GWN’s manager, explained, “They need power, but they also need clarity, because their music is complex, and there’s almost a cinematic approach to what they create. One of their biggest influences is Hans Zimmer; they’re absolutely enamored with his ability to capture emotion and tell a story with music. Ganja White Night’s music similarly taps into deep emotions, and L Series gives them both the clarity and low-frequency impact needed to take their recordings into the live environment and bring those stories to life.”