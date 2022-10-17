IsoVox IsoPop Premium Pop Filter Debuts

IsoVox has introduced its new IsoPop Premium pop filters, shipping in three different colors with two inter-changable pop filters.

Halmstad, Sweden (October 17, 2022)—Swedish pro-audio manufacturer IsoVox has introduced its new IsoPop Premium pop filters, shipping in three different color choices with two inter-changable pop filters.

The IsoPop Premium is designed to work with essentially any kind of microphone, mounting directly on to a microphone stand. The pop filter is designed to stay securely in place due to the construction of its 35 cm/14”-long gooseneck, tempered with an outer layer of soft skin. Its non-intrusive (10 cm/4”) diameter helps make a vocalist or voice-over artist using it more visible, useful if they are on video or communicating with others in a recording environment.

IsoPop Premium comes with a Neutral Pro Filter; for those dealing with harsher treble/sibilance caused by difficult microphones or the voice itself, IsoVox includes an interchangeable De-Ess Pro Filter to soften the sound. Both are said to be hygienic and washable.

IsoVox offers Bronze, Midnight, and Silver colors to choose from to suit varying tastes. The IsoPop Premium can also be mounted directly on to a desk, using the provided color-coordinated clamp with an adjustable opening accommodating up to 25 mm/1” clearance.

All three color choices are readily available with a MSRP of $129.00 USD.