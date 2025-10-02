RF Venue Debuts Wireless P.A. Extension Kit

Walpole, MA (October 2, 2025)—RF Venue has launched its new RF P.A. Extension Kit, which allows users to wirelessly send stereo or two independent audio signals to satellite loudspeakers in AV and P.A. setups.

The kit is based around a rack-mount two-channel transmitter and a pair of single channel receivers; with them, users can send two channels of high-quality audio wirelessly via analog FM in the 470 to 506 megahertz UHF band, operating outside the RF bands typically used for wireless microphones and monitors. The 1RU transmitter independently converts two line-level analog input channels to separate RF signals. Hardwired audio pass-throughs leaves the primary signal path unchanged while feeding the transmitter circuitry on demand.

The RF P.A. RX4 portable receivers, powered by 12 VDC, output line-level audio to feed loudspeakers or other devices. The diversity receivers are IP54 rated with weatherproof connectors for outdoor use.

The receiver units have up to 800 milliseconds of built-in digital delay to allow satellite speakers to be time-aligned with the main P.A.’s propagation (timing adjustments can be set in milliseconds, or by distance in feet or meters). While frequency and delay can be configured at the receiver, the parameters can also be set up at the transmitter and sent to the individual receivers via a 2.4 gigahertz synch signal.

The system is currently shipping, but has already seen use during beta testing in notable situations like training camp for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints football team, where it was teamed with a battery-powered EV Everse PA system. New Orleans-based Tim Kilbride, owner of The Sound Source AV firm, popped RF Venue CP Beam antennas onto the transmitter to test extending its range of the system.

“We got approximately 330 feet on one run and 450 feet on the other run with no issues whatsoever,” he reported. “The RF meter on the receivers were pegged at those distances, with good audio quality. We made custom power cables to connect the RF PA unit to the DC output of the Everse. We get about 10 hours at 98-100 dB audio output on a fully charged Everse with the RF PA receiver unit.”

The RF PA Extension Kit—one transmitter and two receivers—has a MAP of $1,999 U.S., but a larger system—a transmitter with eight receivers—is offered at $4,999, and individual add-on receivers are available at $549 MAP.