IsoVox IsoPop BroadCast Pop Filter Debuts

Halmstad, Sweden (March 19, 2024)—These days, regardless of whether you’re in the studio, broadcasting or podcasting, there’s always a video production element involved as well. With that in mind, IsoVox has introduced the IsoPop BroadCast Pop Filter, with the aim of providing users with a photogenic microphone pop filter that nonetheless has a low profile in the camera’s eye.

The IsoPop BroadCast was designed in Scandinavia specifically for front-address microphones, bringing a minimalist design ethic to the proceedings. IsoPop BroadCast comes with both a Neutral Pro Filter, said to provide “an ultra-transparent sound,” and a De-Ess Pro Filter, which prevents harsh treble or sibilance, softening the sound for a smoother listening experience. The filters are interchangeable and also cleanable, ensuring hygiene and longevity.

The pop filter is verified to be compatible with a number of popular models, including Shure’s SM7B, SM7dB and MV7; Sennheiser’s MKH 416; Electro-Voice’s RE20; Røde’s PodMic and ProCaster; Universal Audio’s SD-1; AEA’s KU5A; and PreSonus’ PD-70.

Minimum and maximum microphone-accommodating diameter is ⌀1.9 – 6 cm/⌀0.75 – 2.36”, so any similarly-styled handheld microphone meeting those technical specifications can be comfortably accommodated. The IsoPop BroadCast itself is ⌀7 x 10 cm/⌀2.76 x 3.94”, while weighing in at 1.2 oz.

IsoPop BroadCast is available in Midnight and Silver with a MSRP of$99.00 USD.