iZotope Neutron 5 — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (November 1, 2024)—The latest version of iZotope’s mixing suite, Neutron 5, features three new processors, improvements to all returning modules and more.

Neutron 5 (Mac/Windows) can be opened as an integrated modular plug-in or by instantiating any of the modules as individual plug-ins inside your DAW or audio editor.

The new Clipper module lets you chop off the top of waveforms, creating saturation and providing more headroom on sources like drums, guitars and more. Like several of Neutron’s processors, it can be configured for single or multiband operation. The Clipper also features a Mid-Side mode, which allows different settings for the center and sides of the signal. Yet another way to apply the processing is through the Transient/Sustain mode. It lets you process the transients and sustain portions of the signal independently. IZotope added Transient Sustain and Mid/Side modes to the Unmask, EQ and Sculptor modules.

The new Density module is an upward compressor. Instead of reducing audio below the threshold like a downward compressor, it raises it. It can even out the dynamics of a vocal or other up-front track, bringing the little details up. Like the Clipper, Density also offers a multiband mode and a choice of Stereo or Mid-Side processing.

The Phase Module provides valuable tools for adjusting a signal’s phase. Featuring an oscilloscope display, it can even out asymmetrical waveforms, which can cause headroom issues in a mix. It can also compare the source signal with a sidechain signal and automatically or manually adjust its timing to reduce phase cancellation and improve the overall sound of a multi-miked source like drums or stereo acoustic guitar.

IZotope redesigned the Mix Assistant, the AI-powered feature that analyzes a source and automatically creates a setting, making it simpler to adjust. It now features a single knob for each processor it includes in its setting, allowing you to raise or lower the effect of that module overall.

Finally, iZotope added Delta buttons to each module. When activated, you hear only the difference between the processed and unprocessed signal (aka the “delta”), providing another way to evaluate the impact of your settings. Neutron 5 also comes with several utility plug-ins: Visual Mixer, Relay and Tonal Balance Control 2.

The full version of Neutron 5 is currently on sale for $174.30 (list price, $249). It’s also included in several iZotope bundles: Music Production Suite 7 (sale $419.30/list $599), Mix and Master Bundle Advanced (sale $349.30/list $499) and the Everything Bundle (sale $1749.30/list $2499). A feature-limited version, Neutron 5 Elements (sale $34.30/list $49), is also available.