Jocavi Unveils Soundspace Pro Room Systems

New York, NY (October 30, 2023)—Last week at the AES Show, Jocavi introduced Soundspace Pro, its new prefabricated modular room systems created to provide a blend of soundproofing and design for professionals and audiophiles.

Soundspace Pro walls and ceilings are constructed using a combination of PVC and GRP as well as bovine skin agglomerate, resulting in a system that is lightweight and can be decoupled from a shell using Studio Float IsoRafts. Designed to be assembled in a matter of hours, the systems are designed with efficiency in mind in order to minimize downtime. Whether for permanent or temporary recording spaces or high-end listening rooms, Soundspace Pro’s acoustic modular planks are made to be disassembled and reassembled as needed.

The systems offer a range of customization options in wood and fabric finishes and can be customized to a space as well so that their sizes can be adapted to fit individual spaces. As for soundproofing, the systems reportedly get results ranging from 46 dB to 74 dB reinforcement.

The company also states that Soundspace Pro rooms use the acoustic treatment to enlarge the “sweet spot” of listening. Key to this design is the CerAtmos Spherical 3D diffuser, —baffles, positioned on ceilings, that prevent sound wave interference