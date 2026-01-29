Klang:1 Immersive IEM Processors Debut

Anaheim, CA (January 29, 2026)—Klang:technologies launched its new ultra-compact Klang:1 and Klang:1pro professional immersive in-ear monitor processors at the NAMM Show.

“Our new Klang:1 and Klang:1pro bring immersive in-ear mixing down to a totally new size and cost category, opening the Klang world to considerably more engineers and artists by lowering the entry price barrier,” says Klang CEO Dr. Roman Scharrer. “Despite their highly portable design and amazing value, they are every bit a pro-grade product that delivers the full Klang mixing experience with the same low latency and breathtaking immersive clarity.”

Measuring 1.2″ H x 4.25″ W x 4.85″ D (30 x 108 x 123 mm) and weighing 0.77 pounds (0.35 kg), the new Klang devices offer plug-and-play operation for control and monitoring via phone, tablet, or PC, as well as native worksurface integration with DiGiCo Quantum and SD-Range consoles. Featuring the same 0.25ms latency and powered by the same FPGA family as the company’s flagship Klang:konductor, Klang:1 and Klang:1pro are powered and configured via USB-C connections, with no additional power supply needed.

The two models are nearly identical, with one distinction: Klang:1 features dual MADI I/O, while Klang:1pro adds a second MADI input to enable full 64-channel MADI I/O at 96 kHz, plus redundant 64×64 Dante with single-channel routing.

Already available for preorder through Sweetwater, Klang:1 features a US list price of $995, with Klang:1pro available for $1,645.