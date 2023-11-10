KRK Classic 5 Monitor Pack Debuts

KRK’s new Classic 5 Monitor Pack is an all-in-one bundle aimed at future pros starting out.

Nashville, TN (November 9, 2023)—KRK’s Classic 5 Studio Monitors have long been a go-to for budding producers, and now they’re part of a new bundle from the storied monitor manufacturer: The KRK Classic 5 Monitor Pack, which brings together a pair of monitors, two XLR cables, and two wedge isolation pads.

The monitors default to a flat frequency solution, while an optional +2 dB KRK Bass Boost provides enhanced bass response. Additionally, the Classic 5 monitors offer Volume, HF, and LF level adjustments to tailor the monitors to any acoustic environment and fine-tune the monitoring level. Class AB amplification with region-specific linear power supplies produces 50 watts of power, with a 30-watt amp driving the woven glass fiber woofer and a 20-watt amp for the soft dome textile tweeter.

Along with the monitors, the bundle includes two 10-foot XLR cables, allowing users to connect the monitors to most audio interfaces and mixing consoles, and a pair of acoustic foam wedge isolation pads to provide improved clarity while providing a protective barrier to the workspace surface.

Sterling Doak, senior director of Marketing, Gibson Brands, noted, “Whether you’re saving up to build out your home studio or looking for the best value when adding monitors to your existing studio, the Classic 5 bundle will fit all your needs.”

The new KRK bundle is available now.