Krotos Releases Crowd Generation Presets

Edinburgh, Scotland (October 24, 2024)—Sound design software developer Krotos has released a new preset pack, Crowds, that provides control over the size, intensity and character of film, TV and video game crowd scenes.

As the developer notes, creating realistic crowd sound effects has always been one of the most challenging aspects of sound design. Traditionally, designers needed to layer multiple recordings, search through libraries and make tweaks to fit the sound into a scene. Offering real-time control over crowd size, intensity and gender composition, Krotos’ crowd generator eliminates common sound design issues like repetitive loops and mismatched sound lengths.

The new Crowds preset pack allows designers and filmmakers to shape everything from light murmuring to intense mobs with a few gestures. In addition, with built-in quick FX in Krotos Studio, users can adjust the space and scale of their crowd ambience.

The Crowds preset pack, a new addition to Krotos Studio, features 16 high-fidelity presets, including Booing Crowd, Laughing Crowd, Mob Rage, Wedding Celebration and more. It offers dynamic control over crowd size, intensity and gender composition using an XY pad. The non-repetitive sounds, which run continuously, from 30 seconds to 30 minutes or longer, have been developed for films, TV shows, games and immersive audio environments.