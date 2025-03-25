Studio Technologies Previews NAB Show Releases

Las Vegas, NV (March 25, 2025)—Studio Technologies will unveil three new announcer consoles featuring ST 2110 and ST 2022-7 support at NAB 2025.

The new announcer consoles each differ in the number of talkback sender (output) channels, with the six-talkback-channel Model 5536, four-talkback-channel Model 5534 and two-talkback-channel Model 5532.

According to Sound Devices, each of the new units provides a combination of analog and digital audio capabilities with various user features and configurable resources, making them suitable for broadcast, sports, eSports, live event and streaming applications. Requiring only minimal connections for deployment, the new line provides one on-air talent with resources needed to support a variety of scenarios.

The units support SMPTE ST 2110 and for network reliability, redundant stream performance following the ST 2022-7 standard is also supported. Housed in a compact steel enclosure, the units are intended for tabletop use, small enough for use “courtside” or in a crowded booth, but still providing flexibility for remote production workflows.

All three models integrate directly into ST 2110 environments. With a PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) Gigabit Ethernet network connection, a microphone and a pair of headphones, a broadcast on-air position can be created. With the addition of a second Ethernet connection, enhanced ST 2110 performance can be achieved using the ST 2022-7 Redundant Streams standard. The Model 5536 supports 10 ST 2110 receiver (input) channels and an integrated sidetone function that allows users to create their desired headphone audio mix. An eleventh ST 2110 receiver (input) channel allows an alternate talk microphone audio source to be created.

“Our new announcer’s consoles were designed to meet three main goals: supporting the ST 2110 standards, providing great audio quality, and offering simple use with an extensive set of configurable features,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “These new announcer consoles use the ZMAN module from Merging Technologies to provide its ST 2110 performance. By partnering with Merging Technologies, Studio Technologies is able to provide solid ST 2110 performance that’s been field-proven over many years. On-going development efforts have led to a continuous stream of ST 2110 improvements. Additionally, users will enjoy clear and ‘click-free’ audio that should help their on-air performance.”