Krotos Debuts Creator Toolkit

Edinburgh, Scotland (November 25, 2024)—Krotos has launched its latest offering, the Creator Toolkit for Krotos Studio. While the company’s software has long been used to help create audio on hits like Game of Thrones, Avengers, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Terminator, Star Trek, Frozen and Stranger Things, the new Creator Toolkit preset pack is aimed at a different level of user—namely content creators, video editors, and social media influencers.

Through its collection of presets, the Creator Toolkit provides users with customizable sound effects and a variety of performance controls. The presets simplify the process of crafting transitions, tactile camera effects, and sound cues like pings, dings, and more. As a result, the software aims to reduce library searches, allowing creators to focus on designing sounds.

According to Krotos, users can apply the software to craft dynamic whooshes and swishes for transitions; add tactile camera sounds like clicks, film reels, and so on; incorporate trending sound effects like pings, chimes and jackpot cues; and access Foley presets—sounds like mouse clicks, keyboard typing, and vehicle pass-bys to add versatility and depth.

The Creator Toolkit is included with all Krotos Studio and Krotos Studio Pro subscriptions and is accessible to new users through a 7-day free trial. It is available for download within the library view of Krotos Studio.