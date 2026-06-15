L-Acoustics Launches Digital Construction Service

New York, NY (June 15, 2026)—Everything changes in life…and that includes venues. Renovations, retrofits and years of small modifications can gradually alter a space until it is a far cry from what first appeared on architectural drawings, and that in turn can make coverage prediction software make estimates that don’t reflect the actual room. With that in mind, L-Acoustics is launching Digital Construction, a LiDAR-based service captures venues as they are now, providing Soundvision users with a verified geometric foundation for modeling and system design.

Digital Construction includes an on-site scan that includes stage areas, balconies and the spaces that connect them, using handheld LiDAR. Built for the scale of professional venues, it records the room in high resolution faster than manual measurement and captures minute details.

Each scan is verified and processed through a standardized workflow with quality checks at every stage, and clients receive two deliverables: a detailed point-cloud file of the venue for their own reference, and a simplified, Soundvision-ready model for acoustic simulation and system design. Digital Construction works alongside the Soundvision tools and Architectural Drafting services that L-Acoustics teams and partners already use, giving Certified Providers, AV consultants, and venue owners an accurate as-built reference.

Digital Construction will be shown at InfoComm 2026, June 17 to 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where the L-Acoustics team will be on hand at booth N6336.