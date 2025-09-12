Shure Launches Digital Array Mic for Sports/Event Broadcasting

Amsterdam, Netherlands (September 12, 2025)—For sports fans watching a game, the sounds of the court or field add drama, impact and realism as they see athletes give their all. To capture those sounds, however, broadcasters use dozens of shotgun and parabolic microphones. With that in mind, today at IBC, Shure unveiled its new DCA901 Planar Array Microphone, which aims to replace those multitudes of mics with a single dish-shaped and -sized microphone that uses digitally steerable lobes and onboard digital signal processing that allows engineers to isolate sources, reduce ambient noise and maintain control over the mix.

Set to become available next year, DCA901 is intended to provide broadcasters with a streamlined solution for sports audio capture. Designed for capturing a variety of sources for individual or multichannel audio, the mic can be used to capture dialogue and on-set or on-field movements via its digitally steerable lobes. The DCA901 can deliver up to eight isolated channels of focused audio, as well as simultaneously capture 5.1 and stereo conversion.

The microphone offers integrated DSP with automixing, EQ, compression and delay. Shure is collaborating with EDGE Sound Research to pair DCA901 with the startup’s Virtual Sound Engine software. Working in tandem, the two tools are expected to follow the movement of players, referees, or the ball, individually or in combination.

A Dante or AES67 connection connects the microphone, combining audio, power, and control into one source. Remote control capabilities will allow audio professionals to adjust pickup zones without onsite intervention, while also supporting REMI workflows and alternate feeds.