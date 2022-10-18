Lauten Audio Series Black Mics Get V2 Upgrades

San Jose, CA (October 18, 2022)—Lauten Audio has updated its Series Black family of microphones with V2 editions for the LA-120 transformer-less condenser, LA-220 FET condenser, and LA-320 Tube condenser microphones. The microphones’ respective ‘sounds’ have not changed but various customer-requested functional and aesthetic changes have been made with the new updates.

All three microphones in the Series Black family now feature polished and engraved nickel head-baskets, while the LA-320 exterior has been completely redesigned— signaling its relationship to Lauten Audio’s flagship Eden LT-386 tube microphone. The smooth, silk-screened labeling found on the classic LA-120, LA-220, and LA-320 has been replaced by hand-filled lettering and now includes a Lauten Audio inset badge. In addition to material and aesthetic improvements, the LA-220 and LA-320 microphones also gain a redesigned, open-face shock mount system.

The LA-120 is a transformer-less condenser microphone built around a US-made JFET, with analog sound-shaping onboard; it includes interchangeable Cardioid and Omni capsules. Meanwhile, the LA-220 is a two-tone FET microphone that allows users to choose between the warmth of a classic microphone and the clarity of a modern microphone at the flip of a switch, aided by a custom-made Lauten Audio capsule and hand-soldered circuit path. Finally, the LA-320 similarly offers that choice at the flip of a switch, but this one is centered around a custom-made Lauten Audio capsule and hand-soldered tube circuit path.

The new LA-120, LA-220, and LA-320 microphones begin shipping to Lauten Audio dealers and distributors worldwide the first week of November 2022. The LA-120 will have a street price of $499/pair, while the LA-220 will street at $399 and the LA-320 will be available at $699.