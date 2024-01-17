Optimal Audio Amp Series Launches

Optimal Audio has launched its Amp series, featuring three high-power class A/B amplifiers aimed at the commercial audio sector.

United Kingdom (January 17, 2024)—Optimal Audio has launched its Amp series, featuring three high-power class A/B amplifiers aimed at the commercial audio sector, complementing its existing loudspeaker and control offerings.

The Amp series comprises three two-channel amplifiers: Amp 100 (2 x 350W @ 4Ω), Amp 200 (2 x 700W @ 4Ω), and Amp 300 (2 x 1350W @ 4Ω), and they are available in both 120v 60Hz and 230v 50/60Hz models to accommodate various international power standards.

They are designed to power Optimal Audio’s Cuboid point source loudspeaker series and their subwoofer partners from the Sub series. When used with Zone controllers, the complete system can make use of Optimal Audio loudspeaker presets, limiters, and time of day routines, all configurable via Zone’s onboard WebApp.

The compact 2U amplifiers’ front panels feature indicator LEDs for status monitoring of each amplifier channel. The interfaces ensure that users can monitor and control the performance of the Amp series.

The flexible input connectors of the Amp series include two balanced XLR/¼” Jack ‘Combi’ line input connectors, allowing the amplifiers to cater to a wide range of audio sources. The output options include speakON or binding posts, offering installers the flexibility to choose the most suitable connection method for their specific setup. Additionally, the amplifiers can be configured for various applications, thanks to the Stereo, Bridge, or Parallel mode, selectable via a switch on the rear panel.