Black Lion Audio PBR Patchbay Series Bows

Chicago, IL (October 12, 2022)—Black Lion Audio has introduced its new PBR Patchbay Series with three models—the PBR TRS, a 48-point TRS unit; PBR TRS-BT, a 48-point TRS patchbay with Bluetooth compatibility; and PBR XLR, a 16-point XLR model. All three models use audiophile-grade connectors with contact points that are gold-plated, and feature black-anodized aluminum faceplates.

The PBR TRS is a 48-point TRS patchbay, offering mode switching that can be accessed via buttons on the rear panel for configuring normalization modes.

Meanwhile, the 48-point PBR TRS-BT boasts Bluetooth compatibility to transport audio from suitably-equipped devices into the mix. Sporting a custom Black Lion Audio-modded Bluetooth module using “the very best codecs” according to the company to provide lossless audio connectivity, it brings audio from Bluetooth devices into the patchbay. Again, mode switching can be accessed via buttons on the rear panel for configuring normalization modes.

The PBR XLR is a 16-point XLR unit for handling microphone and hardware XLR I/O, featuring a front panel with a dozen male XLR connectors and four female XLR connectors, allowing users to patch appropriate devices without having to dive behind gear racks.

PBR TRS, PBR TRS-BT, and PBR XLR are available at $199.00 USD, $249.00 USD, and $169.00 USD, respectively.