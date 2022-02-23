Locomotive Audio 86B-2 Stereo Tube Preamp Launched

St. Louis, MO (February 23, 2022)—Locomotive Audio has introduced its new Model 86B-2, a stereo microphone preamp/DI intended to recall the vintage vibe of the tube-based Ampex 601.

The 86B-2 is an American-style stereo tube preamp intended to provide ample tube coloration. Its two-knob system allows the engineer to fine-tune the type of character needed, allowing the user to drive the 86B-2 and control the amount of tonal coloration, with the aim of saving rack space by using a single preamp that can achieve a variety of sounds.

“I was always drawn to the sound and drive capabilities of the old Ampex 601,” says Locomotive’s Eric Strouth. It’s that little suitcase tube tape recorder from the late 50s. The 86B-2 takes best qualities from the Ampex and implements them into a new rackmount unit designed for modern use. The circuit still uses an EF86 and 12AY7 in each channel, but now with higher headroom, phantom, pad, polarity, high pass, separate line inputs and high impedance DIs—all useful features that make the design more attractive.”

The Model 86B-2 is expected to ship in April on a first come, first served basis, will come with a lifetime warranty and is currently available for preorder at $1,799 through March 31.