Eclipsa Audio 2.0 is on the Way

New York, NY (November 12, 2025)—Launched earlier this year, Eclipsa Audio is already getting a series of upgrades with the launch of Eclipsa Audio 2.0. The immersive sound format, developed by Samsung and Google to rival Dolby Atmos, will receive and update to improve its object-based tracking capabilities and bumping up the number of supported channels, according to Forbes.

Eclipsa Audio currently supports 28 channels, and while an exact number of channels supported by the update has not been revealed, it is expected to at least rival the 34-channel metric most high-end home theater systems hit. In addition to strengthening its object-tracking and adding more channels, Eclipsa Audio has also been given a new certification program. The program, which began last month, is intended to streamline device support and increase the speed of the format’s rollout. Testing for the program is overseen by the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA).

A timeline for 2.0’s release has not been announced, but Samsung says that the update will be available in the “near term.”

Google has continued to expand its availability of the format this year, first announcing at this year’s Google I/O conference in May that Android 16—which was released on June 10—would bring Eclipsa Audio to Google TVs. The Eclipsa Audio format is supported via YouTube content. Google states that the format has not only been tuned for feature films, but TV shows and other types of content as well.

This article first appeared on SVConline.com.