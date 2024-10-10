SSL 2 MKII Audio Interfaces Unveiled at AES

Building on the original SSL 2 / 2+ interfaces, the new editions upgrade specific features while also throwing in a selection of software offerings.

New York, NY (October 9, 2024)—While launched last week, Solid State Logic used this week’s Audio Engineering Society Convention in New York City to formally unveil the latest iteration of its USB audio interfaces, the SSL 2 MKII and SSL 2+ MKII.

The new MKIIs elevate USB-powered interfaces add on features while also adding on the SSL Production Pack software bundle. Both units provide dual SSL-designed microphone preamps, which deliver 64 dB gain range and a 116.5 dB dynamic range. Each channel also features independently switchable High Pass Filters, and for condenser microphones, switchable +48V phantom power. The combi-XLR inputs double up as line-level inputs, and feature a 117 dB dynamic range and +24 dBu maximum input level.

There’s also dedicated Hi-Z instrument inputs, 32-bit/192 kHz converters and redesigned monitoring and headphone outputs. Thanks to DSP onboard, the units let users add a taste of the vaunted SL 4000 Series console to vocals, instruments, and more by using Legacy 4K Analogue Enhancement. The SSL Production Pack includes a variety of virtual instruments, synthesizers, and samplers for songwriting and production.

The new interfaces are out now and run $229.99 for the SSL 2 MKII and $299.99 for the SSL 2+ MKII.