Mackie Launches Content Creator Gear

Mackie has introduced a collection of content creator products as its “Unmuted” campaign this week.

Bothell, WA (November 18, 2021)—Mackie has introduced a collection of content creator products as its “Unmuted” campaign this week, unveiling its Thrash Professional Powered Loudspeakers, OnyxGo Mic, EleMent Series EM-91CU+ USB Microphone and MC-40BT Wireless Headphones.

The Thrash Powered Loudspeakers come in two models—the Thrash212 (12”) and Thrash215 (15”). The 1,300W class-D amplifiers provide comparable performance power, and have to 125 dB on-tap for uses. The speakers are available with a MAP of $299.99-$349.99.

Elsewhere, the OnyxGO Mic is an integrated, compact, wireless mic and app ecosystem intended for use on interviews, podcasting, live streaming and calls. Eschewing a receiver or added cables, the mic allows users to pair it, clip it on and start recording. The companion OnyxGO app offers phone call recording, noise reduction, voice effects and EQ, AI-powered subtitle generation, and the ability to mix the user’s voice with Bluetooth audio. The OnyxGO Mic runs $119.00.

The EleMent Series EM-91CU+ USB Condenser Microphone updates the EM-91CU, moving it up to up to 24-bit/96 kHz. The new microphone also includes an onboard mute function and headphone output, and has a MAP of $79.00. Lastly, Mackie also launched its MC-40BT Wireless Headphones with built-in mic for video chats, streaming, and more, running $149.99.