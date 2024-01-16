Mackie to Launch Multitude of Products at NAMM

With one eye on live sound and another on content creation, Mackie has a bevy of new products set to debut at this year’s NAMM Show.

Anaheim, CA—With one eye on live sound and another on content creation, Mackie has a bevy of new products set to debut at this year’s NAMM Show.

The DLZ Creator all-in-one content creation studio has been a hit for Mackie, bringing a lot to the table—but perhaps more than some creators need. With that in mind, the company will unveil DLX Creator XS, aimed at podcasters and streamers who need fewer inputs and outputs. The unit features two Onyx80 mic preamps with up to 80 dB of gain and two headphone outputs, while the original DLZ Creator has four of each. There’s also a 7-inch touchscreen and compact knobs instead of faders, all of which are used to access onboard software like Mix Agent, guiding users through each step of the setup process, and DLZ Work Modes (Easy, Enhanced and Pro), which configure it to match your level of audio knowledge.

The ProFXv3 series of mixers, used for everything from recording to live sound to, yes, content creation, will get three new “plus” models. ProFX6v3+, ProFX10v3+, and ProFX12v3+ each bring a host of new features including switchable USB recording modes, bi-directional Bluetooth audio, and a new GigFX+ effects engine with a dozen upgraded, customizable effects, including Mackie EQ and one-button compression. The built-in 2×4 USB-C audio interface provides 24-bit / 192 kHz quality that can then be captured with three recording modes: Standard mode captures a full mix, including GigFX+ effects and EQ; Interface mode sends a clean mix with no effects or EQ; and Loopback mode enables users to mix computer audio into a recording, making it appropriate for video game streaming or performing music over backing tracks. There’s Onyx mic preamps, 48V phantom power, 100 Hz low-cut filters, and Hi-Z switches all onboard, as well as stereo 1/8-inch aux inputs.

While those three have features that make them useful for streamers, Mackie will also introduce something just for streamers alone—Mackie MainStream, a live streaming interface that offers video, audio and tactile control in one device. Combining an HDMI video capture card, audio interface and USB-C input hub into one bus-powered device, Mainstream features an HDMI input with full HD capture (1080p x 60 fps) and a HDMI passthrough (4K x 60 fps) for the monitor. A built-in USB-C input hub accepts up to two additional USB devices like webcams, USB microphones and peripherals. In addition to the XLR mic input (+60 dB), MainStream includes a chat headset input, smartphone input for live streaming phone calls, a headphone output and stereo line outs.

Closing things out, there’s Mackie ShowBox—a battery-powered portable PA, acoustic guitar amp, 6-channel mixer, effects rack and USB-C interface, all in a single device. The ShowBox delivers up to 12 hours of sound made possible by a 400W amp, custom drivers and the included battery. Users get six input channels for mics and instruments. Rather than make users control the ShowBox remotely via a smartphone app, the system has its own custom controller that can attach to a mic stand and connects to the speaker via an included Ethernet cable. The controller lets users stay on top of mic and instrument levels, and apply ShowBox’s built-in effects, tone shaping, user snapshots, looper, tuner and recording controls. There’s also a built-in USB-C audio interface for streaming online or recording, and it can also record straight to an SD card.