Mackie Launches EM Mobile Microphone Line

Bothell, WA (October 4, 2022)—Mackie has bulked out its EM Series with the introduction of the new EM Mobile Mic line, aimed at content creators who capture video via Smartphones and DSLRs but want to get better sound than what’s available with a camera’s onboard microphone. The four new mics include the EM-93M, a compact directional microphone; the EM-93MK, a mobile vlogger essentials kit that includes the aforementioned EM93M; the EM-98MS, a shotgun mic; and the EM-95ML, a new lavalier microphone.

The EM-93M—the compact directional microphone—is unsurprisingly designed for portability and can be mounted to a DSLR camera or smartphone. Fully plug-and-play, it comes with multiple connecting cables, as well as necessary mounting hardware. The mic sports a shockmount and comes with a furry windscreen as well. It runs $59.99 US.

That mic is also a central component of Mackie’s EM-93MK mobile vlogger essentials kit. Along with the EM-93M microphone, with both furry and foam windscreens, it also includes a gimbal tripod with extension pole; a variable temperature LED video light with diffuser; and three different cold shoe mounts for working with a DSLR or other devices. It costs $139.99 US.

For those who need to work at a distance, Mackie has the EM-98MS, a new shotgun mic that captures audio while rejecting off-axis background noise. Onboard high-pass filters, variable gain control and a built-in headphone output aid the user, and the mic further includes features like overdrive protection mode and auto on-off. Powered via its own rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, the EM-98MS also comes with two different windscreens, professional shockmount, cables and a premium carrying case. It goes for $139.99 US.

Every content creator needs a lav sooner or later, and Mackie is ready for them with the EM-95ML, an omnidirectional condenser lavalier with its own integrated in-line amplifier. It runs $69.99 US.