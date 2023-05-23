Mackie DLZ Creator Mixer Unveiled

Mackie has unveiled its DLZ Creator, a new mixer aimed at content creators ranging from podcasters to streamers to recordists.

Bothwell, WA (May 23, 2023)—Mackie has unveiled its DLZ Creator, a new mixer aimed at content creators ranging from podcasters to streamers to recordists.

Primarily, the DLZ Creator is a digital podcast mixer and is outfitted with Mackie’s Mix Agent technology, which assists, automates and guides setup for users. The unit sports an adaptable interface, DLZ control modes and appropriate processing, making it approachable for both established and new users l.

The Control Modes (Easy, Enhanced, and Pro) allow the touch display to be reconfigured from simple and intuitive to advanced and detailed, adapting to the individual user’s skill level without compromising processing power or sound quality. Meanwhile, the Mix Agent setup assistant provides easy setup and automates functions, dialing levels and more where they need to be with minimal effort or learning curve.

For more advanced users, Pro Mode unlocks more features and power within the mixer, allowing the recordist to take control and fully customize the product to get a desired sound. AutoMix manages levels for up to four mics, making use of the unit’s Onyx80 mic preamps. Users can also create customized headphone mixes for guests.

Keeping an eye to Mackie’s past as a go-to for recordists, the DLZ Creator can be used to record or stream multitrack audio to a computer via USB-C, or straight to an SD card.

The DLZ Creator is available for $799.99.