Meyer Sound Launches TIGRA Line Array, 1800-LFC Subwoofer

Berkeley, CA (March 12, 2026)—After making high-profile sneak peeks at this year’s NAMM Show in January, Meyer Sound’s new TIGRA Line Array and 1800-LFC Subwoofer are now officially available.

The two offerings adapt certain elements of Meyer’s high-end Panther touring technology, bringing them into a more compact form. Using smaller, lighter form factors designed for medium to large-scale system applications, the TIGRA Line Array and 1800-LFC Subwoofer are intended for use in performing arts centers, music venues, houses of worship and corporate environments.

TIGRA-L produces 146 dB maximum SPL (140.5 dB AES75 maximum linear SPL) from a compact enclosure, achieving the same controlled cardioid low-frequency pattern found in the larger Panther line. Meanwhile, the 1800-LFC offers comparable response and dynamic range to the 2100-LFC but in a more compact footprint, with an operating range of 30 Hz to 125 Hz and a 134 dB AES75 maximum linear SPL.

Both of the new offerings sport GEN-1 intelligent onboard signal processing and Milan connectivity. Meyer Sound’s GEN-1 platform integrates signal processing, control, networking and a dedicated Galileo GALAXY output channel directly into the loudspeaker. They also support fully redundant Milan AVB networking as well as analog inputs, with the flexibility to combine both in hybrid signal paths.

As of January 1, 2026, all Meyer Sound products now include an eight-year warranty.