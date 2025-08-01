Yorkville Sound Launches Paraline Compact Line Array

Later this month, Yorkville Sound will hit the DJX show in Atlantic City, New Jersey to introduce its new Paraline Compact Line Array.

Toronto, Canada (August, 1, 2025)—Later this month, Yorkville Sound will hit the DJX show in Atlantic City, New Jersey to introduce its new Paraline Compact Line Array, built at the company’s factory in Pickering, Ontario. Touted as the next generation of the Paraline series, the new edition introduces four powered enclosures designed for ground stack and flown configurations.

Centered around providing high output out of compact cabinets, the full-range PSA26 and PSA28 combine Tom Danley’s patented Paraline Lens and Synergy Horn technologies, aiming to minimize comb filtering. They also feature neodymium drivers, tone shaping controls, onboard limiting and integrated rigging hardware. Meanwhile, the PSA15S and PSA18S subwoofers are designed to pair with the top boxes, and offer 3,000 Watts of peak power in a choice of 15” or 18” woofers. All four new models are IP54 rated, so they can handle outdoor use.

“We listened carefully to feedback from our users to design new speakers with even greater scalability, functionality, and output,” explains Jeff Cowling, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Yorkville Sound. “With the new Paraline, we’ve succeeded in creating the most versatile line array series of its kind, and one that can adapt from small stages up to flown touring systems.”

The new Paraline series will begin shipping to Yorkville dealers worldwide later this summer.