Midas HD-AIR Console Launched at ISE

Barcelona, Spain (February 2, 2024)—Midas used the ISE show this week to introduce its latest addition to the Heritage-D series—the new HD-AIR console. The desk aims to provide the same specs as the Heritage-D HD96-24 desk, but in a more portable, compact form-factor.

Built in a lightweight, part-carbon fiber chassis, HD-AIR is able to handle up to 144 simultaneous input channels and offers a 96 kHz sample rate. The console also houses 123 time-aligned and phase-coherent mix buses.

Equipped with an ergonomically adjustable 21″ full-color TFT high-brightness screen with capacitive touch sensing, the new desk offers a multi-gesture touchscreen user interface centered around an ergonomically adjustable 21″ full-color TFT high-brightness screen with capacitive touch sensing. Also onboard are eight XLR inputs and outputs featuring Midas mic preamps, which can also be configured as AES3.

The desk also sports dual redundant power supplies, snakes and built-in format converter slots. Underlining the HD-AIR’s unique approach to console architecture, the desk can be operated with or without faders. Adjoining that touchscreen are 24 user-assignable buttons supported by individual 240×240 High-Resolution LCD Screens.

Building on the HD-AIR’s introduction this week, the new console also won a Future Best of Show award at ISE in Barcelona under the Mix Magazine category.