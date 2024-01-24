L-Acoustics Xi Series to Launch at ISE

L-Acoustics is introducing its new Xi Series coaxial speakers at ISE, intended for use in integration and installation applications.

Marcoussis, France (January 24, 2024)—L-Acoustics is introducing its new Xi Series coaxial speakers at ISE. Intended for a broad number of uses in integration and installation applications, the new line, which debuts with the X6i and X8, is specifically tailored for short throw applications.

The Xi Series’ coaxial technology allows for a compact design with the aim of offering tonal balance over distance while covering off-axis audiences, avoiding the need for a minimum listening distance and more. The enclosures sport L-Vents to provide low-frequency power and are protected by a weather-resistant IP55 rated surface, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor installations.

The X6i and X8i feature streamlined designs to fit anonymously into architectural settings. The passive loudspeakers feature a 1.5″ neodymium compression driver coaxially loaded by a 6″ or 8″ low-frequency transducer in a bass reflex cabinet.

Both loudspeakers can be driven by two presets, allowing them to be used in different settings and subwoofer coupling configurations. In their default presets, intended for vocal reinforcement or when used alongside a subwoofer, the X6i has a maximum SPL of 123 dB and a frequency response down to 69 Hz, while the X8i features a maximum SPL of 129 dB and a frequency response down to 67 Hz.

For standalone applications and close proximity listening, the X6i_50 preset delivers sound reproduction down to 54 Hz and produces a maximum SPL of 117 dB. The X8i_40 preset reaches 43 Hz, producing a maximum SPL of 123 dB.

X6i and X8i ship in April 2024.