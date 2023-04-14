AMS Neve 1073OPX USB/ADAT Card Launched

AMS Neve has bowed its new 1073OPX USB/ADAT Card at the NAMM show.

Burnley, United Kingdom (April 14, 2022)—AMS Neve has bowed its new 1073OPX USB/ADAT Card at the NAMM show. The digital expansion card uses the widely accepted ADAT protocol and can be installed into any 1073OPX manufactured after October 2020.

Packing eight 1073 remote-controllable preamps in a 2U rackmount case, the 1073OPX is intended for modern DAW-based workflows, where space is at a premium, while also offering the well-known 1073 sound. With the addition of the new card then, the unit takes on additional features, allowing it to become even more compatible with the modern studio and within current-day workflows.

The card offers users new modes of operation:

USB/ADAT Hub mode – Transforms the 1073OPX into an expandable USB Audio Interface, capable of connecting up to 16 inputs and 10 outputs through a single USB connection.

ADAT standalone mode – Allows users to expand an existing ADAT-compatible audio interface digitally via ADAT optical connection, adding eight Neve 1073 preamps and an additional stereo output to their existing audio interface.

The new USB/ADAT Card on its own retail for $795; for new users who plan to purchase a 1073OPX Unit bundled with the ADAT Card, the cost is $4,395.