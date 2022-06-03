Neve 88M Dual Mic Preamp/Interface Launched at NAMM

Neve is launching the 88M, the company’s first dual mic preamp and USB audio interface, at the NAMM Show 2022.

Anaheim, CA (June 3, 2022)—Neve is launching the 88M, the company’s first dual mic preamp and USB audio interface, at the NAMM Show 2022. Intended primarily for home and personal studio use, the 88M is said to be based around the same transformer-balanced technology as Neve’s flagship large-format 88RS console.

Designed and manufactured in England by Neve Engineers, the USB-powered 88M is housed in a tough shell, has been designed with project studios, home studios and artists recording on location in mind. The unit offers plug-and-play connectivity and sports what Neve says is “professional grade” A/D conversion.

Talking about the 88M, chief analogue designer Robin Porter says, “During the development of the 88R, the significance of a precise and clinical preamp was not understated. We knew how important this was to engineers; to reduce the amount of time spent with external preamps. Audio engineers at scoring stages across the world immediately fell in love with the console and its preamps. We’ve developed the 88M as a faithful reproduction of the 88R preamp. It houses the same characteristics, enabling home studios and upcoming engineers to experience the clear and pristine sound quality found in the 88R.”

The 88M is now available to ship.