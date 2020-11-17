New Products – October 2020

Millennia Media HV‐316 Remote Mic Preamp

Billed as the most technically advanced microphone preamplifier in Millennia’s 28‐year history, the 16 channels of mic pre’s are remote‐controllable using Millennia’s third‐generation AELogic software. The units include 16 TECnology Hall of Fame HV‐3 mic amps with simultaneous analog and Dante 32‐bit/192kHz Ethernet outputs. (Other digital audio output options are planned, including USB and MADI.) Millennia HV‐3R and HV‐316 can seamlessly operate together on a single Ethernet network for up to 256 redundant audio channels with remote control of Gain, Polarity, Pad, Mute, channel Linking, high‐pass filter, selectable true‐DC Ribbon or Phantom paths on every channel. Unlimited scene recall scripting and scribble‐strips–ideal for live shows. It employs 16 channels of new-generation AKM 192kHz A‐D converters, femto‐clock, multi‐paralleled for extreme dynamic range performance, +34dBu input headroom /130dB dynamic range. Delivered in mirror‐polish black finish on extruded and machined aluminum billet and gold anodized aluminum chassis. Built to be road-rugged, with redundant power and weighing in at 10 pounds.

Universal Audio Apollo Solo

Universal Audio has released Apollo Solo, a new and affordable desktop interface line. The Solos come in two versions (Mac features Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, USB 3 for Windows) and offer the same analog input configuration as the various models of the Apollo Twin. It consists of two analog input and output channels, including back panel XLR/1/4-inch mic/line combo jacks and a front-panel ¼-inch instrument input. Unlike the Twin, which has two sets of ¼-inch analog outputs and a headphone output, the Solos only have a single pair, plus a headphone out. The control set on the Solo, however, is much like that of the Twin. It includes a large knob on the front for adjusting input and output levels, with six buttons to access highpass filter, global phantom power, pad, polarity reverse and stereo-linking functions. Both Solo units come with an excellent selection of UAD2 plug-ins. These include the UA 610‐B Marshall Plexi Classic Amplifier, Teletronix LA‐2A Legacy, UA 1176LN Legacy, UA 1176SE Legacy, Pultec EQP‐1A Legacy, Pultec Pro Legacy, Ampeg SVT-VR Classic Bass Amp, the Precision Mix Rack collection and RealVerb‐Pro.

iZotope RX 8 Audio Repair Suite

In early September, iZotope released version 8 of its RX audio-repair-and-editing suite. On the music side, the biggest news in RX 8 is the new Guitar De-noise module (Advanced and Standard). It features separate sections for reducing amp noise, finger squeaks and pick noise. In the past, one would have to use RX’s Spectral De-noise, which is a brilliant module but requires selecting and eliminating glitches like squeaks one at a time. IZotope also revamped the Music Rebalance module (Advanced and Standard), which can separate key elements of a mixed audio file or readjust their levels for vocals, bass, percussion and more. Post-production folks will appreciate the new Spectral Recovery module (Advanced only). Designed for bringing clarity to poorly recorded spoken-word audio, it restores frequencies from 4kHz and higher. Also new is a Wow and Flutter module to correct issues from files transferred from tape and vinyl. RX 8 also introduces Loudness Control (Advanced and Standard), making it easy to adjust an audio file to meet specific loudness standards.

Waves Kaleidoscopes Plug-in

Kaleidoscopes is a super-suite of inspiring Phaser, Flanger, Chorus and Tremolo sounds, crafted from the best analog modulation studio classics. The plug-in’s unique Dual Cascade engines enable you to combine or “cascade” any two effects in series or run them in parallel for deeper soundscapes. On each of the two engines, you can choose a selection of waveshapes or any sidechain signal from your DAW session to be the modulation input. You can even select your performance as the input, allowing your live playing to control the sound in real time and drive the pulsing of the effect. You can control the Speed, Resonance, Width and Depth of the modulation, plus filter settings and mix knobs for extreme versatility. You can also choose from five different effect “characters” for different analog flavors, and tempo-sync the modulation effect to your DAW session to keep things consistent every time you re-open your song. The plug-in also features intelligent triggers that respond dynamically to your playing in real time. Kaleidoscopes is included in Waves’ Mercury, Pro Show and SD7 Pro Show bundles.

Steinberg Immerse With VST AmbiDecoder

Steinberg has released Immerse with VST AmbiDecoder, an artificial-intelligence, personalized, spatial audio solution developed by Embody for Nuendo and Cubase.

Monitoring ambisonics on headphones has been limited in sound quality because of the unique ear shape of individuals. Immerse with VST AmbiDecoder generates the user’s personalized Head Related Transfer Function (HRTF) in less than a minute. Converting ambisonics to binaural audio using one’s personalized HRTF means the engineer will hear the clear spatial separation of each sound element and improved audio quality. The possibilities for sound design, AR/VR, special-venue and gaming are obvious, and the possibilities with immersive music mixing are intriguing. Immerse with VST AmbiDecoder is exclusively available through the Steinberg Online Shop for US $189.99. Included in the subscription are free software updates that will include feature upgrades.

JBL Pro Launches VTX B28 Subwoofer

Harman Professional Solutions has unveiled its new JBL VTX B28, a dual 18-inch subwoofer designed to complement the company’s flagship VTX sound reinforcement systems. The VTX B28 houses a new Integrated rigging system that allows the B28 to be suspended in omnidirectional or cardioid arrays of up to 16 enclosures. At the core of the B28 are two JBL Differential Drive 2288H-M 18-inch woofers, said to be engineered for improved linearity, efficiency and extra-long excursion. FEA-optimized integral bracing aims to eliminate inter-cabinet standing waves, and simplify the structural design. The two-point rigging system uses integrated levers and locks, avoiding traditional quick release pins and retaining cables, and allowing the B28 to be stacked vertically or horizontally, using the independent sets of feet on the bottom and sides. The B28 integrates with HiQNet Performance Manager and Line Array Calculator (LAC) software, and features the same industrial design as A- and B-Series loudspeakers, giving the entire system a cohesive look.

miniDSP ambiMIK-1 Ambisonic USB Microphone

miniDSP, developer of digital signal processing platforms, has released the ambiMIK-1 Ambisonic USB microphone, featuring 3D audio software from Swedish sound pioneer Dirac. The ambiMIK-1 plugs directly into a standard USB port to capture lifelike, 360-degree sound for a variety of applications, from recording music to producing augmented/virtual reality content. No sound card, external preamp, or XLR cables are required. The bundled Dirac 3D audio software allows producers to turn captured 3D sound into binaural audio for immersive listening through standard headphones or VR headsets. The ambiMIK-1 comes with four 14-millimeter, low-noise cardioid capsules, along with built-in analog-to-digital converters, an embedded preamplifier, and USB processor in a lightweight aluminum body. It’s capable of recording 32-bit, multichannel audio at sample rates up to 192 kHz. The amibMIK-1 with Dirac can output audio in Ambisonic B-format, popular for post-processing into virtual reality applications, or binaural format, for listening to spatial sound with headphones. The ambiMIK-1 microphone comes with a license for the custom Dirac VST/AU plug-in, a shielded USB cable, a mini tripod, and a wind screen.

Focusrite ISA 828 MkII 8-channel Mic Pre

The ISA 828 MkII incorporates eight of Focusrite’s classic mic preamps, with Lundahl LL1538 transformers on every input. Each channel has the option of mic or line inputs, while inputs 1-4 also feature instrument inputs on the front panel. Each mic pre has variable input impedance, to provide a range of subtly different sonic options when using microphones, including an ‘ISA 110’ setting, which replicates the impedance of the original Focusrite mic pre. Up to 60dB of gain is available, with a further +20dB of continuously variable trim, providing a huge 80dB gain range. The high-pass filter has a fixed 75Hz frequency and 18dB/octave roll-off for minimizing rumble, stand-borne noise and other low-frequency sounds. The ISA 828 MkII also features per-channel, six-segment LED meters, and switchable rear-panel insert points, which allow the use of inline processors such as compressors or EQs.

United Plugins Transmutator

United Plugins, a Czech developer, has released Transmutator—a cutting-edge crossfading tool to transition between tracks, song parts or whole songs—which takes an insert of audio effect plug-, then feeds a second track into its side-chain input. The easy-to-use GUI is a large mix dial that transitions from input A (track input) to input B (side-chain input) using a variety of modes modes, including: Filter, Spectrum, Morph, Stereo, Pan, Transients, Dynamics, Follow, Liquid, Multi, Diffuse, Wash, Blur, Pitch, Shift, and Degrade. Changing the behavior of each mode involves simply switching the Invert parameter to the On position. When enabling Invert in Filter mode, for instance, input A has a lowpass filter applied and input B has a highpass filter applied, which sounds like the transition is moving downward. The Dry/Wet slider creates a blend between a traditional volume crossfader and full-on sonic mangling.

QSC Q-SYS Core 8 Flex, Core Nano Processors

Driven by the proliferation of networked endpoints and the expanding processing needs of a wider variety of spaces and topologies, the Core 8 Flex includes onboard analog audio I/O and GPIO plus network I/O, while the Q-SYS Core Nano offers network-only audio I/O processing and control. The Q-SYS Core 8 Flex includes a 64 x 64 networked I/O channel capacity with eight onboard FLEX audio channels and eight GPIOs; Q-SYS Core Nano offers the same 64 x 64 networked audio I/O without the onboard analog I/O. Both processors occupy a smaller half-width, 1RU footprint and include pre-installed 8 x 8 Software-based Dante audio channels (license upgradeable up to 32 x 32 channels), driverless USB audio, and AV bridging capabilities.

Eventide Adds Newfangled Audio Generate Polysynth

Generate, a marquee polysynth developed by Newfangled Audio and distributed by Eventide, combines all the features expected in a first-class synthesizer with revolutionary chaotic oscillators to create beautifully complex pads, warm moving keys, jittery sequenced basses, out-of-control leads, and “oh my God” textures.

Each of Generate’s five chaotic generators are routed through a Buchla 259 Complex Waveform Generator wavefolder, or novel Animated or Fractal wavefolders, each adding unique overtones. Every parameter in Generate’s voice can be modulated by a combination of two Envelope Generators, two LFOs, a Sample and Hold/Random generator, an 8-step Sequencer, and MIDI and MPE sources. All modulation sources have multiple outputs generated at once, and every mod output being tied to every control delivers up to 493 modulation routes in an intuitive single pane.

DSpatial Reality 2.0

Immersive sound specialist DSpatial has released Reality 2.0 as four varied versions (VR, ONE, Studio, and Builder) of the only existing object-based production suite specifically for Avid’s Pro Tools, shipping in AAX format for direct integration, including rigs running in combination with Avid’s S6 console (for mixing Dolby Atmos. Only one mix is necessary for any existing or future delivery formats independently of equipment and media for film, music, television, or XR—no downmixing required. DSpatial’s proprietary physical modelling engine includes up to 96 real-time convolutions. DSpatial software supports eight professional-grade touchscreen models currently, with up to 10-point multi-touch.