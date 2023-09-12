Nixer Pro Audio Readies AoIP Product for IBC2023

Nixer Pro Audio will debut its WL64-4 “base unit” at IBC2023, enabling four iPad tablets to monitor and mix AoIP sources from a Dante or Ravenna network.

Luton, UK (September 12, 2023)—Nixer Pro Audio will debut its WL64-4 “base unit” at IBC2023, enabling four iPad tablets to monitor and mix AoIP sources from a Dante or Ravenna network.

“This solution makes it much easier and quicker to identify audio sources using pictures and text displayed on an iPad,” explains Nick Fletcher, founder and CEO of Nixer Pro Audio. “Because up to four iPads can be simultaneously connected to a single WL64-4, it’s a cost-effective solution when it comes to monitoring and mixing sources during live events or reality TV shows, as well as audio logging for post-production package creation.”

According to Nixer, the WL64-4 connects wirelessly to four iPads, allowing each operator to select and listen to sources independently, as well as creating their own individual mixes. Audio is wirelessly streamed to each iPad for local monitoring, freeing the director or producer from a dedicated hardware front panel display and equipment rack. The user interface also enables non-specialist operators to monitor and mix audio sources with minimal or no training.

Each iPad has audio streamed wirelessly and is available on the internal speakers, headphone output or via Bluetooth.

Users can add “local” pictures and source names to each audio channel for quick identification of performers, talent and other audio sources, useful in environments such as reality TV shows, TV game shows or live sports where contestants and commentators change frequently.

The enhanced Nixer Remote App will also be showcased at IBC, delivering new features that have been added as a direct result of operational feedback during beta-testing on customer productions.