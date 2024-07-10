Peek Inside Roni Size’s Home Studio

Bristol, UK (July 9, 2024)—UK DJ and producer Roni Size has transformed the studio on the top floor of his house in Bristol, England, with a pair of PMC BB6 XBD-A monitors.

“I wanted to recapture the vibe of the studio I used to have at Barton Hill, which had an SSL console and was a fabulous room with great energy,” explains Size, who worked with engineer Dave Amso on the recent transformation. “I now have two rooms, the main studio and a separate writing room, which gives me all the space I need to put out all the equipment I’ve accumulated over the years. I’ve got 60 analog outputs, a summing mixer, a Rupert Neve A/D converter and lots of cool outboard gear including SSL compressors, Pure Path EQ and Tube-Tech, all of which are routed through a patchbay. I have no desire to install a big desk because it would take up too much space and in any case I like the set up I have—it works really well.”

Size says it is great to be back in the studio making music after a two-year spell out of the limelight and credits his PMC monitors for his creative resurgence. “I had this room with these incredible speakers, and I couldn’t just leave them there,” he says. “My whole studio was built around them because they were the monitors I’ve always wanted, ever since I first heard them at Metropolis Studios in London. Having a pair of my own was my life goal and now I’ve got them my life goal has changed to making great music with them.”

As a musician, producer and DJ, Size has been a mainstay in British music over the last 30 years, from Bristol youth club parties, through rave and the founding moments of jungle and drum and bass, to transforming underground electronic music into a stadium-filling genre. A regular on the festival circuit, Size has performed at Glastonbury, Boomtown, Secret Garden Party, Blissfields, Outlook and elsewhere.

When it comes to the monitors, it’s not just about volume, Size says: “It’s got much more to do with quality and precision. With these monitors, I can hear everything on the track with exceptional clarity. They are amazing. When PMC brought them into the studio for a demo, we all knew very quickly that they were never going out again—and not just because it had taken such a lot of effort to carry them up the stairs! Initially I just had the top monitors on a stand, but I quickly added the XBD subs so that I had the whole stack. I don’t think there are many people in Bristol, or anywhere else for that matter, who have a pair of these PMCs in their home.”